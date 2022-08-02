Report: Manchester City And Sheffield United Reach Full Agreement For James McAtee Loan

Manchester City and Sheffield United have reached an agreement over a loan deal for youngster James McAtee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

McAtee is one of the most highly regarded youngsters in City's ranks, thanks to his remarkable performances for their under-21 side. The 19-year-old has amassed 46 goal contributions in 52 games for the academy team, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists in just 23 games last season.

The midfielder was expected to stay at the Etihad this season and fight for a place in City's first team but it now appears the playmaker will be heading out on loan.

McAtee made his Premier League debut last season and the initial plan was for him to be more involved with the first team this season. However, due to the sheer number of clubs interested in signing the youngster on loan it has now been decided his development would be best served away from the club for the time being.

There had been interest from clubs abroad, namely in Spain, but it now appears the youngster will be staying in the country and heading to the Championship for the 2022/23 campaign. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Sheffield United and City have now reached a full agreement on a loan deal for McAtee, with his signing likely to be announced this week.

While City were keen to keep the England youth international at the club, they are aware that McAtee was unlikely to break into the first team in the near future. Per Sam Lee of The Athletic, the Sky Blues understand that a loan move this season would help ready him for a 'more prominent role' next campaign.

McAtee is clearly too good to be playing academy football any longer, as evidenced by his performances last season, but is also unlikely to force his way into City's first team this season- so a move to the Championship seems like the most logical option for now.

Given how the Blades expertly developed loanee Morgan Gibbs-White last season, Brammall Lane could be the ideal location for McAtee to progress. If the youngster can perform in the same manner he has been for the under-21's then it would be no surprise if he were to tear the Championship up.

