Man City Showed 'Strong Interest' in Chelsea Star - Agent Confirms Contact From Club and What Prevent Deal

A recent report has provided an insight into Manchester City's previous links with the now-Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City are well-known to have been in the market for a striker for some time.

Despite having pursued the likes of Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and even Cristiano Ronaldo in recent months and years, the Sky Blues are yet to recruit the formidable forward that they desire.

Along with the aforementioned trio, the reigning Premier League champions have also been credited with an interest in some of Europe’s most desirable forwards, such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

Following on, a new report has provided an insight into Manchester City’s previous interest in signing one of the most domineering and prolific strikers in European football.

According to comments relayed by the Telegraph this week, City ‘showed a strong interest’ in recruiting Romelu Lukaku following the culmination of his impressive first year at Inter Milan, in which the Belgian notched a total of 34 goals for the Nerazzurri.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has noted that in the summer of 2020, Manchester City initiated talks with the representative regarding the Belgian star trading Milan for Manchester, before later withdrawing from negotiations.

Pastorello remarked, “Manchester City came in the year before (Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge)."

He added, “It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.”

Before somewhat inevitably returning to London, Romelu Lukaku was a striker who many City fans desired to see spearheading their frontline, and the latest information indicates that at one point, the club was once interested in the former Manchester United forward.

However, given that Lukaku elected to re-join Chelsea last summer in a deal worth £97.5 million, it is highly unlikely that supporters will ever see the Belgian international in the sky blue of Manchester City and linking up with Kevin De Bruyne at club level.

