Man City Sources 'Confident' of Late Twist in Striker Pursuit Before Deadline - Cristiano Ronaldo Has 'Not Given Up Hope' On Move

Sources within Manchester City have suggested that the club will push to sign a striker this summer, despite Harry Kane's announcement that he will not leave Tottenham.

With the news that Kane will not be joining the Premier League champions this summer, Manchester City have been staring down the barrel of yet another season without a recognised senior striker in the squad.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola's men did stroll to a top-flight league title last season. However, many have doubted the squad's ability to replicate that success without bringing in a goal scoring centre-forward.

Reports from the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan earlier on Wednesday suggested that Manchester City are now expecting to stick with the same attacking options for the remainder of the season.

A rotating cast of wingers, and attacking midfielders featuring in the 'false nine' role would have to be the go-to attacking system for Pep Guardiola. However, that may not be the case.

In positive news for Manchester City fans, The Times' Pol Ballus has revealed that sources within the Etihad are 'confident' that there is a chance they will sign a striker by the end of the transfer window.

The club are still working on the market, but it will not be easy. One source has told the Times that they were “confident” of bringing in a forward, but another admitted time and circumstances were against the club as the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

One interesting option is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to be keen on a move to the blue half of Manchester.

Pol Ballus reports that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered his client to Manchester City this week, however the club turned down the prospective deal.

Despite that, sources close to Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly told The Times last night that he has 'not given up hope' of joining Pep Guardiola's squad.

Juventus are said to be after a fee of €25 million for the forward. However, Ronaldo's staggering wages would break Manchester City's wage structure, which could put the Premier League club off of any deal.

