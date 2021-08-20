Man City Stance on Dusan Vlahovic Revealed Amid Recent Transfer Links From Italy

Manchester City's stance on the potential signing of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has been revealed, amid recent growing reports from Italy.

City have been strongly linked with a move for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane for several months, however reports surfaced this week suggesting that the club had a viable back-up option in mind should Kane be deemed unattainable.

Manchester City’s need to recruit a striker before the transfer window officially closes at the end of this month is seemingly apparent to every supporter, and when reports emerged this week linking the club with a move for the highly-rated Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, many fans were pleased.

However, fresh reports from more reliable sources in England have seemingly dismantled the rumours linking Manchester City to the 21-year-old forward.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Fiorentina striker “Dusan Vlahovic is not a target for City” during the ongoing transfer window, this contradicts reports by numerous Italian sources linking the Serbian international with a move to the Premier League champions.

The source also notes that regarding the club’s quest to recruit a striker, “City's full attention is on Kane”. This may infer that the reigning champions are prepared to either sign Harry Kane or concerningly for many City fans, no striker whatsoever.

This news – which emanates from a highly reliable source, strongly suggests that Manchester City are all-in on Harry Kane and that the club are unwilling to consider alternative options.

The latest information seemingly indicates that the Sky Blues are either confident of acquiring the England captain this summer, and do not need to consider other targets. Or rather, the news indicates that the club are willing to work with the players currently available, should the pursuit for Kane fall through.

