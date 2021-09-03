Man City Stance on Future of Highly-Rated Forward Revealed - Club 'Could Be Open' to January Move

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is held in high regard at the club, and owing to fresh information, the Sky Blues’ stance on the promising striker's future has been revealed.

Delap is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the Etihad Stadium and the 18-year-old has greatly impressed those at the club following his move from Derby County in 2019.

Following the acquisition of the player, Delap linked up with the club’s academy and last term, the forward scored a total of 24 goals in just 20 appearances for Manchester City’s under-23 side.

Owing to his stellar showings at academy level, Liam Delap was awarded his senior debut for Manchester City in a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, and the then 17-year-old memorably opened the scoring.

With City having failed to sign a striker in the recent summer transfer window, many supporters have called for the youngster to be afforded an opportunity within the first-team set-up, however owing to fresh information on Friday, it has now been revealed what the club’s plans are for the player's immediate future.

According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Manchester City 'could be open' to allowing Liam Delap to leave the club on loan during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 18-year-old forward was heavily linked with a loan move to the Championship throughout the summer window, however perhaps owing to the club failing to acquire a high-profile striker, the club elected to retain Delap's services.

The report also notes that the Premier League champions currently plan on 'involving' Delap in the first-team squad in 'the first weeks and months of the campaign', - most likely in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup with a third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers on the horizon.

However, Liam Delap may not spend the entirety of the campaign in Manchester.

The report goes on to state that Stoke City are one side that are particularly interested in securing Liam Delap’s services. However, it is pointed out that a potential loan move in January would be dependent on “how Manchester City’s season is going” at the turn of the year.

Delap is held in high regard by those working at the club, while Pep Guardiola himself has often spoken highly of the striker's talents.

Also, with Manchester City currently without a genuine striker aside from Liam Delap, it is plausible that the 18-year-old will be afforded minutes within the first-team this season.

The highly-rated forward signed a three-year contract extension in August, suggesting that the club are keen to keep Delap for the foreseeable future, and owing to his noted finishing ability, the 18-year-old may find himself thrust into regular first-team action sooner than he may have anticipated.

