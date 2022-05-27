Manchester City Stance on Oleksandr Zinchenko Exit Revealed Amid Arsenal Interest

Manchester City will not stand in Oleksandr Zinchenko's way should he desire an exit this summer, according to a new report.

The information out of several quarters in recent months has maintained Manchester City are in the market for a left-back in the summer transfer window to solve their ongoing personnel problems in the position.

With Benjamin Mendy still on trial, the six-time Premier League champions have seen Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo deployed on the left side of defence, with Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte filling in at various points during the past season.

While Cancelo has been one of the best full-backs across Europe for the last 18 months, Zinchenko has been in and out of the squad for a large chunk of the season but has impressed when he has been given the chance by manager Pep Guardiola.

According to the latest information of Sam Dean and Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Manchester City will not stand in Zinchenko's way if he wants a new challenge ahead of next season but will demand a considerable fee given the length of time remaining on his contract at the club. Arsenal are also believed to be leading the race to sign Gabriel Jesus, who is widely expected to depart Manchester City after helping the Blues secure their fourth Premier League title in five seasons under Pep Guardiola.

However, a potential switch for Zinchenko to Arsenal is understood to be at a very early stage and a deal is looking less likely to materialise than the same for Jesus, who is Arteta's top target in attack this summer.

Zinchenko played an instrumental role in City's scintillating title-deciding win against Aston Villa on Sunday after replacing Fernandinho at half-time, as the left-sided midfielder and full-back caused havoc amongst the opposition backline and set up Rodri's leveller.

It is yet to be revealed what the Manchester City star's stance on a potential exit would be amid interest from Arsenal, who were pipped by Tottenham to Champions League qualification for next season towards the closing stages of the league campaign.

