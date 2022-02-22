Manchester City Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Following Tottenham Clash

Skip to main content

Manchester City's Updated Stance on Harry Kane Pursuit Revealed Following Tottenham Victory

Manchester City's interest in a summer move for Harry Kane remains uncertain despite the forward's match-winning display in Tottenham's 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, according to a new report.

It was irony at its worst as it was none other than Harry Kane who proved pivotal in ending Manchester City’s 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a masterful display at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

As Tottenham’s talismanic forward tormented Pep Guardiola's side, many were left wondering how much superior the league leaders could have been if a mega deal was wrapped up for the England international last summer

However, the possibility remains that Manchester City could finally get their wish and bring him through the door next season, as recent reports have suggested that the Sky Blues will continue to monitor Kane's situation in north London for the rest of the campaign.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the likelihood of Manchester City reigniting their interest in Harry Kane in the summer is said to be ‘unclear’ currently, with Guardiola's side understood to be prioritising the signing of a striker at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the 28-year-old has been ‘more than happy’ at Tottenham under Antonio Conte, though there remains a sense of uncertainty surrounding Kane's future at his boyhood club past the summer despite his current deal running till 2024.

Kane was heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer after publicly expressing his desire to leave Tottenham and challenge for major trophies after yet another disappointing campaign in north London.

However, Manchester City's reluctance to smash their own transfer record from the signing of Jack Grealish in August last year clubbed with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's no-sell stance meant that a deal for Kane was never truly close to being agreed on last summer.

While securing Champions League football has been deemed to be a crucial factor in determining if Kane will remain at Tottenham next season, Manchester City have been linked with a sensational swoop for 21-year-old Erling Haaland, who could be set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

