Man City Stance Revealed Amid Mino Raiola's Eight-Figure Agent Fee Demands for Erling Haaland Deal

Erling Haaland’s super-agent has reportedly outlined the staggering commissions he will demand, if Manchester City have their eyes on bringing the Norwegian striker to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

After openly naming a few of the clubs in contention for Erling Haaland’s signature next summer including Manchester City on Friday afternoon, Mino Raiola is making the headlines again.

In a new report from the Sun, Raiola's staggering agent fees and commissions have been revealed, along with the stance from Manchester City - who appear to already be aware of such fees.

The Sun claim that Mino Raiola demands a staggering €55 million for brokering any transfer of Erling Haaland, with further details suggesting that the commission will be split between the super-agent and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland.

The 21-year old’s release clause allows him to depart Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £68 million at the end of next season. Additionally, Erling Haaland could look to demand wages that amount to around £21.3 million annually, over a five-year period - making the transfer total up to £215 million.

According to the Sun's report, Manchester City are well-aware of the finances needed to fund a move for Erling Haaland and are 'pressing ahead' with their plans.

After the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, and Manchester City’s failed pursuit of Harry Kane, other names such as Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix have been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad.

Erling Haaland is right up there alongside those names that have been touted to solve Manchester City’s striker situation.

With the Norway international pictured in Manchester City kits as a teenager, as well as being present on matchdays and his father’s time at the club, the speculation has always been intense.

The question remains: Will Manchester City pay the big bucks to bring one of Europe’s most lethal strikers in, or choose a more cut-price alternative instead?

