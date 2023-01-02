Manchester City Star Bernardo Silva Hints At Summer Exit

In a recent interview, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has hinted toward a potential summer exit.

Silva was the subject of much speculation in the previous transfer window, with Barcelona continuously being linked with a move for the 28-year-old. However, due to their precarious financial situation the Catalan side were unable to meet City's valuation of the playmaker, which was believed to have been around £100 million.

Despite the transfer never materialising, the noise surrounding Silva and his camp seemed to suggest that he would have been open to leaving the club in favour of a move to Spain.

IMAGO / News Images

It appears that the midfielder's thinking has not changed much since the summer transfer window, with Silva seemingly confirming that he would be open to a move away from Manchester in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record.

"I’ve been at Manchester City for almost six years, I have a lot of respect for the club," he said (as relayed and translated by Sport Witness).

"News keeps coming out and people know that there have been talks between me and the club and, at the end of the season, we’ll talk again to see what’s best for the two sides.

"I won’t hide that my goal in recent years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

However, it remains unclear what that 'new project' could be, with it still seeming unlikely that Barcelona would be able to fund a move for the Portugal international next summer.

Silva's desire to return to his boyhood club Benfica also complicates things further, with the 28-year-old stating that a return to As Águias would depend on his age and physical capabilities.

“If it’s to hang up my boots I’d rather not go," The City man said. "I want to go back to Benfica to help and I have to feel ready."

"I don’t know how long I’ll be fine (physically fit). I’m 28 years old, I’ll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31.

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I’ll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

Despite Silva's clear desire for a 'new challenge', if he is dead set on a move to Benfica, he could opt to stay at City for the remainder of his contract and join the Portuguese giants on a free transfer in 2025- as by his own admission, Os Encarnados would be unable to fund a transfer for the midfielder.

