Man City Star Offered to La Liga Giants Real Madrid Amid Growing Uncertainty Over Future

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid, as the Portuguese international continues to look for a way out of the Premier League club during the final few days of the summer window.

Silva is understood to be keen to leave the Premier League champions this summer and is also understood to have his sights set on a move to Spain’s La Liga - in an attempt to live closer to family and friends back home.

The 27-year-old is thought to have grown unhappy with the lifestyle on offer in England, and a potential move to Spain - which borders his home country of Portugal - is understood to be the midfielder’s ideal scenario.

However, despite Bernardo Silva’s evident quality, the dour financial state of many of Europe’s top clubs appears to be a difficult obstacle to overcome as Silva seeks an exit.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

As reported by Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Real Madrid-focused news outlet Defensa Central, the Spanish club have been “offered” the opportunity to sign Bernardo Silva this summer.

The source states however, that despite the Portuguese international being offered to Real Madrid, Bernardo Silva is “not a player of interest” for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this summer.

Sport Witness also state that whilst Bernardo Silva is “widely expected” to leave Manchester City during the ongoing transfer window, Real Madrid consider themselves to be “well stocked” regarding midfielders and are not pursuing the move despite being offered the City star for a reasonable €40 million.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

Whilst Bernardo Silva is understood to be keen on a move to La Liga, according to the latest information, it appears that the Portuguese international is more likely to move to Atletico Madrid as opposed to their city rivals owing to the imminent departure of midfielder Saúl.

Barcelona are also known to be admirers of the Manchester City midfielder, however, the Catalan side are currently experiencing financial problems and are understood to be unable to fund a move for Bernardo Silva.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra