Man City Star Defender 'Keen On Leaving' Club - Juventus And Barcelona Consider Bids

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte wants to leave the club this summer, according to various reports, with Serie A giants Juventus joining Barcelona in considering a move for the Spain international.

The latest report comes from Tuttosport in Italy, as translated and relayed by InsideFutbol, as they claim that Laporte's peripheral role in the squad last season has led the defender to contemplate his future in England.

The renaissance of England international John Stones and the arrival of Ruben Dias forced Aymeric Laporte to the bench for much of the 2020/2021 season, including the Champions League final.

'Several clubs' are now said to be monitoring the situation involving the Manchester City defender, with Juventus named by Tuttosport as the latest to put the defender on their radar.

Merih Demiral has officially left the Turin-based outfit to join fellow Serie A side Atalanta, which has led Juventus to look for a replacement.

Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic has also been identified as a potential target, but with strong competition from the likes of Premier League side West Ham, attention has apparently turned elsewhere.

Aymeric Laporte's Manchester City contract runs until 2025, and after arriving for a then club-record fee of £57 million back in January of 2018, it would take a sizeable sum to convince the reigning Premier League champions to cash in.

There is no indication as yet that Aymeric Laporte is actively seeking a move, but Pep Guardiola did publicly confirm that "two or three" players want to leave the club this summer.

Laporte may well be one of those three, as he seeks to prevent his career stagnating, but equally the former Athletic Bilbao star may well fancy his chances of forcing his way back into the starting XI on a regular basis during the upcoming season.

