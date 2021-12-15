Man City Star Keen On La Liga Switch Despite Potential New Club's Champions League Exit

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres remains unbothered by Barcelona's disappointing exit from the Champions League last week, as per the latest information.

After Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League, via a 3-0 defeat to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, many Manchester City fans questioned Ferran Torres’ desire to join the Catalan club from the reigning Champions of England.

Rightfully so, considering Xavi Hernandez’s side are currently languishing in eighth place in the La Liga table, and have also now dropped down to the second tier of European competition - the Europa League.

However, a new report by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, claims that Ferran Torres has not been impacted by Barcelona's exit from Europe’s most elite competition and his desire to make the switch in the coming months remains intact.

Fellow Spanish newspaper AS also states that not only is the Spain international welcome to depart Manchester City with ‘open arms', he also remains in ‘pole position’ for an exit in the upcoming January window.

Further details suggest that despite Torres having an agreement with Barcelona, Manchester City remain unchanged in their position over the player’s valuation.

The agreement is in limbo, as the Catalan side remain reportedly €15 million off the Sky Blues’ desired fee- while the asking price has not been revealed yet.

In addition, the Premier League champions’ hand will not be forced into selling the 21-year old, until and unless the required fee demands are met by Barcelona.

While Ferran Torres was tipped to become Manchester City’s much-needed successor to Sergio Aguero, a long-term foot injury sustained on international duty has halted his progress.

With everything said, if the two clubs in question do reach a mutual agreement for a transfer fee, the Spaniard’s departure only seems inevitable at this point in time.