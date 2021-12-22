Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Man City Star 'Ready to Fight' for Club in the Event of Proposed €60M Transfer Collapsing

    Fabrizio Romano has given an all-important exclusive on a difference in valuation between Barcelona and Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres in his ‘Here We Go’ podcast.
    The conjecture around Ferran Torres’ future has been endless in recent weeks, with the versatile forward tipped to be at the forefront of Xavi Hernandez’s project at Barcelona.

    The 21-year old scored a brilliant brace against Arsenal earlier this season, showing signs that he could well be the Sergio Aguero-successor Manchester City were looking for all along.

    However, a long-term foot injury sustained during the first international break of the season halted Torres’ progress to stake his claim as the club’s undisputed number nine.

    As new update on the Spaniard’s future by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the latest episode of his Here We Go’ podcast, has revealed that Manchester City are demanding €60 million for Torres, while Barcelona are willing to pay €50 million.

    Further details suggest that while the 21-year old ‘wants to go’ to the Catalan giants, he will remain ‘respectful’ and is not keen on the idea of forcing a move out of the Etihad Stadium.

    It is claimed that Ferran Torres is ‘ready to fight’ for his place at Manchester City, if a mutual agreement cannot be found between the Premier League champions and Barcelona.

    A recent report did claim that a verbal agreement had been struck between both player and club, which indicates that the intention is for a deal to go forward.

    The speculation around Torres has also led to the suggestion that the Spanish international’s salary demands were expected to be met by the La Liga club.

    While this transfer saga is expected to rage on for a little longer, a move looks likely to happen sooner rather than later, while Manchester City keep a keen eye on a number nine to take over the reins next summer.

    Man City Star 'Ready to Fight' for Club in the Event of Proposed €60M Transfer Collapsing

