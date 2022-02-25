Manchester City Star 'Above All' Options for Inter This Summer - Juventus Eyeing Move for a 'Long Time'

Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly both keen on a move for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in the coming summer, with the former viewing the Brazilian 'above all' other options.

Operating as a right winger for large parts of the ongoing season, Gabriel Jesus has rejuvenated his career at Manchester City, after seemingly struggling to replicate the success of Sergio Aguero in the striker position.

After a summer of being linked with a switch away from the Etihad Stadium, the Brazilian has found a new lease of life out wide, with seven league assists to his name so far this campaign.

With the 24-year old’s contract set to run out in the summer of 2023, his future remains far from certain at the club, and speculation continues to link him with various moves around Europe.

IMAGO / PA Images Gabriel Jesus chasing a loose ball in a Premier League match with Brentford IMAGO / Action Plus Gabriel Jesus in Premier League action against Crystal Palace

As per information provided by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Gabriel Jesus is ‘above all’ options on Inter Milan’s transfer wish list, as they look to bolster their attack next summer.

Another name of interest to the Italian giants is Ajax's Sébastien Haller, according to the report.

In addition, Juventus are also claimed to have been eyeing a move for the versatile forward for ‘a long time’.

This is not the first time that Jesus has generated interest within Serie A, with a recent report stating that AC Milan were also keen on a summer swoop. Despite the Italian heavyweights’ interest, City reportedly ‘have been thinking about a contract renewal’ since December, although the ‘negotiations have not yet taken off’.

IMAGO / Sportimage Gabriel Jesus celebrates a goal alongside Jack Grealish IMAGO / Action Plus Gabriel Jesus warming up in a Premier League match with Watford

90Min had also recently stated that Pep Guardiola is willing to tie down the 2019 Copa America winner to a contract extension for years to come.

However, it is likely that a decision on Gabriel Jesus’ future will be made in the summer, according to the same report, as the last thing the Sky Blues would want is to lose such a vital asset on a free transfer in 2023.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra