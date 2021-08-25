Man City Star Set To Remain At Club Despite Departure Rumours - Player 'Afforded Another Chance' to Prove Worth

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is set to remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the ongoing summer transfer window, despite rumours linking the Brazilian forward with a move away.

Jesus joined the club in January of 2017 from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, and has since made a total of 197 appearances in Sky Blue, whilst recording a total of 82 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, despite Gabriel Jesus' strong goalscoring record and excellent work rate, the Brazil international has so far failed to nail down a place under the Catalan coach and was restricted to just 30 starts throughout the 2020/2021 season.

As a consequence of his lack of game time last term, speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future has been a regular headline throughout the ongoing transfer window, however the latest information indicates that Jesus is set to remain in Manchester.

As reported by Eurosport, Gabriel Jesus has been 'afforded another chance to prove himself' at Manchester City, and despite rumours linking him with a move away from the Premier League, the Brazilian is 'set to remain at the club' - even if the reigning champions are successful in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

Jesus was unable to secure a regular starting berth at the club despite Sergio Aguero missing most of the last season through injury, as Pep Guardiola frequently opted to utilise Kevin De Bruyne in a false nine role.

Consequently, the Brazilian’s lack of involvement last term is understood to have frustrated the 24-year-old.

However, following his excellent performance against Norwich City during the side's first win of the new campaign last Saturday, the Brazilian looks to have found a new route into Pep Guardiola’s plans – operating as a wide forward.

Gabriel Jesus has often been a source of frustration for many Manchester City fans owing to his fluctuating form, and a perceived lack of a striking instinct, however, the player's off the ball work and link-play has long been excellent suggesting that there is room for the Brazilian in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Those who watched Brazil’s performances at the 2019 Copa America will know that Gabriel Jesus operated excellently as a right-winger throughout the tournament, and it is certainly feasible that Jesus’ future at Manchester City could be on the right flank.

