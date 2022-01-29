Skip to main content

Manchester City Star James McAtee Loan Target for Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement - Interest From England, Spain and Scotland

Three clubs, including Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, are possible destinations for Manchester City teenager James McAtee, who is seeking a loan move for the rest of the season, according to a new report.

McAtee, who has made three senior appearances for Manchester City this season, including his Premier League debut against Everton in November, is being eyed by a series of clubs across England on loan ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31.

The 19-year-old has scored 14 goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, with the Sky Blues currently top of the division, having beaten both Manchester United U-23's and Chelsea U-23's in the past fortnight. 

McAtee is being targeted on a permanent move by a number of Premier League sides, with the Salford-born star reportedly keen to play regular first-team football for the remainder of the campaign.

However, it has been mentioned that Manchester City would like to see McAtee commit his long-term future to his boyhood club before sanctioning a loan move for the attacking midfielder, who has less than 18 months left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Read More

According to a report by The Athletic, should the Premier League champions allow McAtee to spend the rest of the season on loan, Rangers, Swansea City and Girona are all possible destinations for the youngster.

Moreover, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst's 'strong relationship' with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could help the Scottish giants in their pursuit of the highly-rated academy graduate, with van Bronckhorst having previously been tipped to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City.

It was reported recently that the Dutch manager has already 'held a conversation' with Guardiola on the possibility of taking McAtee on loan for the rest of the season, which could give Rangers an upper hand in the race to land their target as we approach the final days of the January transfer window.

Alternatively, Swansea City in the Championship and CFG-owned Girona in Spain are alternative options for McAtee, owing to their attacking brand of football and the strong ties between the Etihad club and their staff, enabling City to 'retain a greater say' in McAtee's development. 

