Man City Star Linked With High-Profile January Loan Move to Newcastle United

A new report has this week linked a Manchester City defender with a high-profile potential loan move to Newcastle United - who have recently undergone a change of ownership.

With last week’s confirmation that the reign of Mike Ashley had finally come to an end, Newcastle fans are now able to boast the fact they have one of the richest club owners in world football in the form of a Saudi consortium.

Owing to Newcastle's newfound riches, in conjunction with the ambition of their new owners to establish the Magpies as a dominant force in England, the club have found themselves linked to a plethora of top-class players.

This week, a new name has emerged as a potential target for the north-east club in the form of one Manchester City defender and a three-time Premier League winner.

As per the reporting of regional newspaper, the Newcastle Chronicle, the St James' Park club are eyeing a possible swoop for John Stones, and owing to his lack of game this season - largely due to injury, a loan move may be possible.

The report notes that this a deal that ‘may fall on the lap’ of Newcastle’s new owners in the coming months - with John Stones yet to make a single Premier League appearance for Manchester City this term.

The Chronicle states that sources at Manchester City believe Stones will soon desire to regularly play first-team football and subsequently may be receptive to the idea of moving to Newcastle should he be unable to break into Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, Stones has found himself unable to usurp the starting berths of either Ruben Dias or Aymeric Laporte and barring an injury, a suspension, or a drastic drop in form for either of the duo, it appears that Stones is set to watch the side's upcoming Premier League matches from the bench.

Having conceded 16 goals this season – the joint-most across the Premier League – it is apparent that the Magpies’ backline is in dire need of major reconstruction and it would be a logical move for the club to recruit an experienced, top-quality centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, as John Stones only recently signed a new five-year-deal with Manchester City, it seems highly unlikely that the England international defender will depart the club in the near future.

