Manchester City Star Makes Decision on Next Club Ahead of Impending Summer Exit

Fernandinho has decided to return to Athletico Paranaense when his current contract at Manchester City expires at the end of the season, according to a new report.

Manchester City are set to bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho at the end of the season after the veteran midfielder confirmed prior to a Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid he will be leaving this summer.

The 37-year-old has won four Premier League titles and a host of other domestic silverware during his time at the Etihad Stadium and could be lifting his final trophy in City colours should his side get the job done against Aston Villa on Sunday.

It has been the belief amongst various quarters the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is set to return to Brazil after spending eight seasons in Manchester, with several sides lining up to secure Fernandinho's signature once his contract at City expires in June.

According to the latest information of Jorge Nicola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Fernandinho has already decided his next destination once he parts ways with Pep Guardiola's side.

It has been reported Fernandinho's agent has let senior officials at the midfielder's former club Athletico Paranaense know he will be returning in the summer despite recent interest from clubs in the São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

Fernandinho's move to the Furacão is being considered as 'certain', though all parties have been discrete about the expected switch whilst the former Brazil international finishes what is likely to be another league winning campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to replace Fernandinho next season, with further uncertainty over the future of Ilkay Gundogan following reports this week suggesting the German could leave in the summer.

Frenkie de Jong, Kalvin Phillips, Paul Pogba and Declan Rice are amongst the names who have been linked with a potential move to the east side of Manchester in recent months.

After closing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, the Blues are also expected to be in pursuit of a natural left-back to solve their ongoing issues in the position, with Brighton's Marc Cucurella believed to be top of the Etihad outfit's wishlist.

