Man City Star Midfielder 'Hopeful' of Return to Iberia This Summer - Club Allow Player 'Extended Holiday'

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is looking to leave the club this summer, with several La Liga sides interested, according to the latest reports.

Silva signed for Manchester City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Blues.

However, despite his success, the player is seemingly looking for a way out in the coming few weeks.

Undeniably a top-quality midfielder and an integral component of Pep Guardiola’s success at the club, Bernardo Silva has added significantly to his trophy cabinet whilst in Manchester - winning three Premier League titles, four League Cups, and an FA Cup.

Despite such success, Bernardo Silva is reportedly unhappy and has been looking for a way out for some time - specifically since the summer transfer window of 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, Bernardo Silva - who returned to the City Football Academy this week following an extended holiday - is ‘hopeful’ of a return to Iberia, with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Barcelona interested in the player.

Manchester City are looking to freshen up their squad this summer and as the club are targeting Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, a senior player leaving the club has been deemed a necessity.

The Blues want to free up squad space and generate income to accommodate any new major signings and Bernardo Silva is looking most likely to leave.

Additionally, as per reports by 90min, throughout the summer, the player's representatives have been working behind the scenes to find the Portuguese international a way out of the club.

Bernardo Silva has been a fantastic servant for the club since his arrival and should he leave the club this summer, then the Portuguese will be fondly remembered by Manchester City fans.

Throughout the 2018/19 campaign, Silva was notably Manchester City’s best player in the club’s most successful season, and his contributions over the past few years should not be forgotten.

