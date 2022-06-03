Manchester City Star 'Open' But Not 'Desperate' For a New Challenge This Summer

Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly 'open' to a 'new challenge' away from Manchester City this summer, but is not 'desperate' to force his way out of the club just yet.

It is clear that the vast majority of Manchester City supporters would not like to see Ilkay Gundogan leave the club this summer, especially after his brilliant brace against Aston Villa on the final day of the season - securing back-to-back Premier League titles.

However, the German was reportedly spotted boarding a private jet from Manchester Airport to Madrid, so the rumour mill went into overdrive about the 31-year-old looking set to depart the Etihad Stadium.

The speculation was put to bed swiftly by the gifted technician’s wife, who revealed via Instagram that the couple had in fact travelled to Rome to tie the knot in what was supposed to be a private affair.

However, with the Sky Blues linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matheus Nunes and Paul Pogba in recent weeks, new details have emerged that have provided a certain level of clarity around the City vice-captain’s future, whose deal expires at the end of next season.

IMAGO / Sportimage According to a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Gundogan is ‘open’ to a ‘new challenge’, but he is also not expected to be ‘desperate’ enough to force his way out of City just yet. IMAGO / Sportimage On several occasions this year, the expert midfielder has admitted that he would have ideally liked to have featured more frequently for City during the 2021/22 season. IMAGO / Action Plus It is understood that the former Borussia Dortmund man would prefer a more consistent role in the team to seal his chances of making the cut for Germany’s squad in the 2022 World Cup.



Additionally, the report states that the player, as well as his camp, were ‘outraged’ over the timing of the revelations about him leaving the club, as the rumours were rife during the period when City were going head-to-head with Liverpool to become Premier League champions.

However, this does not change the fact that it is understood that a move away from Guardiola's side still remains a ‘possibility’ for Gundogan.

While it is still unclear how Gundogan’s future will unfold, what can be said for certain is that if he decides to leave, the German midfielder will leave on the ultimate high after his heroics on the final day of the season.

