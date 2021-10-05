Man City Star 'Crazy' About Joining La Liga Giants - Player Wants to Leave Premier League Champions

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to La Liga side Barcelona, with reports in Spanish press doubling down on previous claims.

Sterling’s future at City has been somewhat of a hot topic, amid reports of his unhappiness owing to a lack of game time across the previous twelve months.

During the recent summer transfer window, the likelihood of the forward departing seemingly heightened, as it was reported that the Etihad hierarchy had offered the England international to Tottenham in a bid to pry Harry Kane from the London club.

Manchester City offering the star to another club indicated that they were willing to part ways with the player, and fresh reports have surfaced stating that Raheem Sterling is now a target for La Liga side Barcelona.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Sport, it has been claimed that Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany ‘made a trip’ to Manchester during the last transfer window with the intention of agreeing on a loan deal for Raheem Sterling.

It is stated that there was a ‘full predisposition’ from the England international to make the switch to the Camp Nou, however owing to Manchester City’s failure to recruit a striker, the reigning Premier League champions were unwilling to sanction a move.

Furthermore, the report from the Spanish newspaper states that Sterling ‘wants to leave’ the Etihad Stadium and is aware that he could play a prominent role in the Catalan side – an attractive proposition for a player who has started less than half of his current club's matches this season.

This information indicates that Sterling is keen to leave the club, and with the England star’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2023, Manchester City may look to cash in next year to avoid losing the winger for free.

However, it should also be noted that as Raheem Sterling has featured in each of the club's previous 10 matches, it is apparent that he remains in Pep Guardiola’s plans and the prospect of him committing his future to the club is not out of the question.

