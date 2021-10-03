Man City Star Emerges As 'Top Target' for Premier League Giant Amid Contract Uncertainty

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and are monitoring his ongoing contract situation at the Etihad Stadium, as per a new report this week.

The 26-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI since the latter stages of the previous campaign, which has put doubts over his future at the club.

Sterling, who currently earns around £300,000-per-week at Manchester City, was linked with a move away in the summer, but a transfer could not materialise owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and his poor run of form.

After a slow start to the new campaign, where he has often been played at striker, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the England international - who played a key role in his country's run to the European Championship final in the summer.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

As per Harry Pratt in an exclusive report for the Daily Star, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has put Raheem Sterling on 'top of his transfer wishlist', with the north London side keeping a 'close watch' on the former Liverpool star's contract talks with Manchester City.

It has been stated that Arteta forged a strong relationship with Sterling during his managerial spell at City, and the Spaniard is a huge fan of the attacker, who has less than two years left on his current deal with the Premier League champions.

The report also notes that talks over a new contract between Sterling's camp and City are underway but 'moving slowly' due to the player's salary demands and rising question marks regarding his place in the squad in recent months.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

However, it was reported recently that contract talks will remain on hold for now, with Sterling wanting to assess his role in the coming months before putting pen to paper and committing his future to the Sky Blues.

Since his arrival to City from Liverpool for £49 million, Sterling has made his name as one of the best and most direct attacking players across Europe, with 115 goals and 88 assists in 301 outings across all competitions during his time in Manchester.

Despite his encouraging display up top in his side's 2-0 loss away at PSG in mid-week, Sterling could be dropped to the bench for City's pivotal league clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra