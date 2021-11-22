Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Star Has 'Asked' Club to 'Facilitate' Transfer to European Giant - Player Tells Pep Guardiola 'He Would Like to Sign'

    Raheem Sterling has reportedly 'asked' Manchester City to 'facilitate' a transfer to Barcelona in January, according to the latest information to emerge from Spain.
    Author:

    It is now two goals in his last two appearances for Raheem Sterling, with the winger looking to fight his way back into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans, after weeks of relative uncertainty. 

    Sterling's goal against Everton on Sunday afternoon was typical of the 26-year-old's lightning pace. Of course, Joao Cancelo's outside of the foot pass was sublime, but there was still a lot to do, and Sterling was the first to react and turn the ball home.

    His celebration probably said it all - relief. 

    The England international is having a tough spell at a club where he has achieved so much - 117 goals and three Premier League titles later, Raheem Sterling has shown he still has plenty to give.

    However, that has not stopped the transfer rumour mill from continuing to spin and Barcelona are still right at the centre of it.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Raheem Sterling has 'asked' Manchester City to 'facilitate' a transfer to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

    Read More

    Pep Guardiola was asked, once again, asked about the links on Friday afternoon, with his response firm but fair.

    "Mine and Raheem's focus is on the games, I'm not going to answer any questions about what's going to happen in the future because I don't know what's going to happen.

    Guardiola continued, "Don't ask me from now on until the transfer window is open, because I'm not going to answer them."

    However, despite Pep Guardiola's comments, Mundo Deportivo claims the Catalan manager and Sterling have already held conversations regarding his 'frustrations' with game time, with the player reiterating his desire to sign for the La Liga giants.

    Where this transfer saga goes next is anyone's guess, but it's likely we'll hear much more as the January window ticks ever closer.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008161361h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Has 'Asked' Club to 'Facilitate' Transfer to European Giant - Player Tells Pep Guardiola 'He Would Like to Sign'

    1 minute ago
    imago1007844726h
    News

    Man City Receive FOUR Nominations at The Best FIFA Awards 2021

    29 minutes ago
    imago1008161115h
    News

    One Manchester United Legend Glows About 'Special Culture' Instilled at Man City

    39 minutes ago
    imago1008122771h
    News

    PSG Sustain Kylian Mbappe Fitness Scare Ahead of Champions League Clash With Man City

    1 hour ago
    imago1007844780h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    Foden x Palmer x McAtee
    News

    "It's A Cloning System!" - Manchester United Legend Makes Stunning Admission About Man City Academy During Everton Win

    1 hour ago
    imago0014668677h
    News

    "We All Thought He Was Awful!" - Former Man City Defender Recalls Star Midfielder's First Impression at the Club

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35727019
    Transfer Rumours

    Real Madrid 'Leading the Race' for Man City Defender - Rival Suitor 'Struggling to Afford' Permanent Move

    3 hours ago