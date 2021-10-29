Man City Star Labelled as Player Xavi 'Likes A Lot' and Wants to Sign at Barcelona Amid Managerial Rumours

Barcelona legend Xavi is one of the candidates being considered to replace Ronald Koeman as manager at the Camp Nou, and the Spaniard is reportedly interested in signing one particular Manchester City star.

That name is reported to be Raheem Sterling - a player that has been linked to Barcelona repeatedly during the past few months, with talk of a loan deal or player exchange all reported throughout the summer and even recently.

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Barcelona manager on Wednesday night, after the club suffered another disappointing defeat, this time 1-0 at the hands of Rayo Vallecano leaving the Catalan side languishing in 9th place in La Liga.

The change in manager could have implications on Raheem Sterling's Manchester City future.

Xavi is widely reported to be the candidate leading the race to become Barcelona's manager. The former Camp Nou midfielder amassed an incredible 767 appearances during his time at the club, and has managed Qatari side Al Sadd since 2019.

Journalist Gerard Romero, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness this week, says that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is a player that Xavi "likes a lot".

It is claimed that Xavi intends to play a 4-3-3 system and is seeking a high-profile winger as part of his plans, with Raheem Sterling at the top of the transfer list for his attacking plans.

However, the main stumbling block would be Barcelona's ability to finance any deal for the three-time Premier League, with the club's precarious financial position well documented.

Sterling's existing Manchester City contract expires in the summer of 2023, and the England international may be keen on a move to rejuvenate his career and seek a new challenge abroad.

A reunion with former teammate Sergio Aguero would likely require a player exchange given Barcelona's problems, and there are only a few stars at the La Liga giants which would interest Manchester City.

Spanish international Ansu Fati would be the obvious choice, but Barcelona's willingness to let the youngster go is in doubt - especially given his recent high-profile contract renewal which features a €1 billion release clause.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra