Manchester City Star Seen as a 'Spectacular Reinforcement' at Barcelona - Deal Still 'a Long Way Off'

Bernardo Silva is seen a 'spectacular reinforcement' at FC Barcelona, but a deal to bring him to the Camp Nou is still 'a long way off'.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017, Bernardo Silva has taken the Premier League by storm.

As usual with virtually any Pep Guardiola signing, after a brief adaptation period, he has been a standout player in such a star-studded squad and is now widely recognised as one of the finest central midfielders in Europe.

Naturally, that will attract interest from any club that feels like they have a chance of bringing in such a talent, so interest from elsewhere will not act as a surprise to anyone. 

Silva was one of a cohort of City players reportedly unhappy with their position at the club at the start of last season, but his performances on the field have - yet again - earned rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

imago1011945024h

His current state of mind is unknown, but a report by AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness has revealed Silva is subject to even more interest from Spanish giants, FC Barcelona.

imago1011912321h

They say the 27-year-old could be a target this summer, but any deal would be 'very complicated' to pull off.

imago1012192947h (1)

Despite some incredibly talented youth prospects at the Camp Nou, Silva is seen as a 'spectacular reinforcement'.

AS do add that Barcelona are focussed currently on signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, so the possibility of a deal for the Portugues international is still 'a long way off'.

The name is still 'sounding strongly' at the club, however, and Silva's intentions to leave City could push through a move if he were to make his intentions clear to the club hierarchy.

In the past, City have allowed players to leave if a suitable financial package is presented. So, if Silva's desire is for a fresh challenge, this move is not extremely unlikely.

However, with a contract that expires in 2025, City certainly have a lot of bargaining power when it comes to the asking price.

