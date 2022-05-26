Manchester City Star Tells Friends He is 'Eager' to Reunite With Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has reportedly told friends that he is 'eager' to link up with Mikel Arteta once again at Arsenal and become the main striker at the Emirates Stadium.

In the past couple of weeks, a flurry of reports have emerged about Gabriel Jesus’ potential move to Arsenal.

It has also heavily been speculated that the club’s technical director Edu Gaspar has been in talks with the player’s representatives for several months, which indicates that a potential transfer has been in the works for a longer period of time.

Despite the Brazilian international becoming a four-time Premier League champion at arguably the current best team in world football in Manchester City, it has been revealed that the prospect of a move to North London entices him.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jesus has told his friends that he is 'eager' to reunite with former City assistant coach and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and become the main striker in an improving team. There is no surprise why the 25-year-old would consider Arsenal as a club that will make him their first-choice number nine. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang departed the club to join Barcelona in January and the ageing Alexandre Lacazette's current deal is set to expire in the summer.



At the Etihad Stadium, the Blues have signed one of South America’s hottest attacking prospects in the winter transfer window, who will also be joined by one of Europe’s standout strikers in Erling Haaland to rejuvenate City's strikeforce next season.

Another aspect which could prompt the versatile forward to move to the Gunners is the upcoming Qatar World Cup, as Brazilian coach Tite admitted that he had noticed a dip in his numbers due to a lack of playing time this season.

As a result, it is understandable why Jesus seems to be buzzing about becoming the poster boy of an Arsenal side on the up, under a manager who has previously worked with in close quarters at City.

Since coming back from a slight injury, the 25-year-old has contributed significantly to a City side that won their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons.

