Former Manchester City Winger Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Gnabry And De Ligt Rumours

Former Manchester City and Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has shared his thoughts on City's links to Serge Gnabry and Matthijs De Ligt. The cityzens have been linked with the pair following rumours that both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake are likely to leave the club.

McManaman spent two years at City between 2003 and 2005, signing from Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, the winger endured a tricky time at the club and struggled to reach the heights he did at Liverpool and Madrid previously.

City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, with it looking increasingly likely Raheem Sterling will leave the club. McManaman has shared his thoughts on the prospect of the German winger joining City.

Speaking to horseracing.net, he said: “Manchester City have got so many players.

"it’s about fitting people in, and making sure that they’re happy enough. They’re not going to play 60 games or even 40 games, they might be left out at times and as long as they can go along with that, they’re fine.

"That’s nothing against Gnabry, I think he’s excellent and I love the way they play at Bayern with two wide men who have got pace and of course Robert Lewandowski up front, who might be leaving, so there might just be some change at Bayern this year. You never know.”

The cityzens have also been linked with a move for Juventus centre back Matthijs De Ligt, following rumours of Chelsea's interest in Nathan Ake. McManaman also gave his verdict on the reported price-tag Juve have set for the defender, and whether he'd be a good fit at the Etihad.

He told horseracing.net: “He wouldn’t go for £103million. There’s absolutely no chance. Not on the form he’s in. But the good thing is that he’s a very good and talented player. Maybe Juventus was the wrong club, at the wrong time.

“To throw him into Manchester City’s team when you’ve got Stones, Laporte, and Dias. You’re going to have to tell two of them ‘you’re not playing today’ for De Ligt, and that’s hard.

"I don’t think City would go there at this moment in time."

If Juventus are really seeking over £100million for De Ligt, then its hard to disagree with McManaman's assessment. However, who City do move for will be interesting, as it is believed they are unwilling to let Ake leave without securing his replacement beforehand.

It remains to be seen whether the sky blues will move for a winger, also. Sterling seems destined to leave but the cityzens have a number of young players, such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee, who they could deploy in the wide role vacated by the 27-year-old. Whether City decide to put faith in the youngsters or go big on someone like Gnabry will be interesting to see.

Read More Manchester City Coverage