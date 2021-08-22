Manchester City Striker Targeted By European Club Amid Interest In England

Manchester City's coveted youngster Liam Delap is one of the most-wanted men in English football right now, and RSC Anderlecht have joined the race to sign the striker on loan, reports Football Insider.

Delap recently signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions, committing his future to the club until at least 2026.

The deal signifies the faith Manchester City have in the 18 year-old's future, with the teenager considered one of the best prospects in English football right now.

Accordingly, it is no surprise that a host of sides have been chasing the striker's signature on loan for the 2021/22 side - both in England and on the continent.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

English Championship sides Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth are the two that have been most strongly linked with interest in Liam Delap, but some reports have stated up to a dozen clubs want to sign the striker.

Now, Football Insider have stated that Belgian outfit RSC Anderlecht, managed by none other than Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, are seeking to sign the youngster.

Last season, Anderlecht's top scorer was another Manchester City loanee, Lukas Nmecha, and Vincent Kompany will be hoping the German's goals can be replaced via City's academy once more.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Ultimately, wherever Liam Delap ends up this season, his long-term future remains in Manchester.

Upon signing his new contract at City, Delap stated, “I am so happy. I have been here now for two years and every day I have loved it. I have just loved the place and all the people. I can’t wait to do even more."

“I’ve got everything here. I’ve just fallen into place here and that’s why I’ve committed my future here," he closed.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra