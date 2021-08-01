Man City Striker Visits Club Training Ground Ahead Of Potential Summer Transfer

Manchester City academy forward Liam Delap has visited the training ground of Stoke City ahead of a potential loan move to the Championship club, according to the latest reports.

Delap, who made his Premier League debut last September, made three first-team appearances last season as well as scoring 30 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 18 year-old has been linked with a loan move throughout the summer, despite Pep Guardiola potentially entering the new campaign with just one recognised striker, after allowing Sergio Aguero to leave in May.

A number of Championship clubs have been linked with the 18 year-old, with The Secret Scout reporting that the teenager would be happy to join Stoke City on-loan.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

Delap, who reportedly visited the club's Clayton Wood training complex, would work under his father Rory Delap at the Bet365 Stadium should he move to Championship side on-loan this summer.

The Secret Scout reports that the Premier League Champions would like to guarantee a number of starts for Delap in any potential contract, as they seek to try and provide the striker with consistent first-team football.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola “loves” the 18 year-old, who scored within 18 minutes of his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season.

The Secret Scout also report that the City boss would be happy to have the teenager as part of his squad and competing for first-team football next season, but that the Catalonian understands the reasons behind a potential loan move.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Delap has been strongly linked with Stoke in the past week, but a number of Championship clubs are rumoured to be interested in signing the forward ahead of the start of the Football League season next week.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has said that Delap is “still available” and that “everybody is chasing the lad” when asked about signing the striker for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The Middlesbrough manager said, “He’s still available. Everybody is chasing the lad. I’m not sure if we’re anywhere near the top of that chase pack but there are four or five clubs so his agent says, so I’m not optimistic on that really."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra