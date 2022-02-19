Manchester City Striker Target to 'Engineer' Summer Move On One Condition

An update on Manchester City's striker target of 2021, Harry Kane has been revealed which details the chances of a possible move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming summer transfer window.

After the departure of legendary striker Sergio Aguero, Manchester City spent the entirety of the last summer transfer window looking to bring in Harry Kane from Tottenham as a replacement.

However, a British transfer record fee was ultimately rejected by hard-negotiating Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was insistent on keeping the talismanic goalscorer at the club.

With Manchester City being in dire need of a traditional number nine in the summer ahead of the new season, the question remains whether the England captain could end up making a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

According to a recent report by The Sun, Harry Kane is set to decide at the end of the ongoing season whether he will depart Spurs, after his multiple efforts failed to materialise last year.

However, it has been claimed within the report that the Englishman is ‘happier’ and is considered more ‘open’ to extend his stay at his boyhood club ever since Antonio Conte’s appointment.

It is believed that the 28-year old has faith in the Italian tactician’s ability to spearhead his Tottenham side into ending their long-awaited trophy drought.

However, and perhaps more to the interest of Manchester City officials, the Sun report that if Harry Kane recognises that Daniel Levy fails to back manager Antonio Conte in the summer with quality reinforcements, he will try to ‘engineer’ a switch once again.

It is worth noting that despite City's sustained dominance operating with a false nine system, a recent report by the Manchester Evening News has suggested that Pep Guardiola believes his side could have been ‘even better’ with the presence of an out-and-out striker.

As City prepare to host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, this could well indicate that the Catalan boss and the club will try securing the services of Harry Kane once again next summer.

