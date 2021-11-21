Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Striker Target 'Happy to Snub' Approaches and Sign New Contract With Current Club

    AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is 'happy to snub' the advances of Manchester City and sign a new contract with the club, according to emerging reports.
    Author:

    Leao has been one of the breakout stars of AC Milan's rebuild over the past few years, joining from LOSC Lille in 2019 and since going on to score 18 times for the club.

    He has also started the ongoing season in fine form, particularly standing out in the Champions League, where his side have really failed to live up to expectations in a group consisting of Liverpool, Porto, and Atletico Madrid.

    The Italian giants are joint-top of Serie A at the moment, however.

    With themselves and Napoli tied on 32 points, it's shaping up to be a closely fought title race - with Leao's form maybe a decisive factor.

    AC Milan are fully behind the 22-year-old and believe he can develop into a special talent. 

    Read More

    According to a report relayed by SempreMilan, directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara have been working closely with Leao's agent, Jorge Mendes, to fight off any interest from some top European clubs - including Manchester City.

    It's well documented Pep Guardiola's side are short of a recognised striker at the moment. Due to this, we've seen the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne be deployed in a false nine role, with some success.

    If City were to return to the transfer market for a striker next summer, it looks like the Portuguese international will be unavailable. 

    The same report notes Leao is 'happy to snub' Manchester City's advances and sign a new contract with AC Milan worth €4 million a year.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007959601h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Striker Target 'Happy to Snub' Approaches and Sign New Contract With Current Club

    just now
    imago1003701876h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Lead the Pursuit' for West Ham Star - Player Prepared to Leave Despite Champions League Possibility

    14 hours ago
    sipa_34599581
    Match Coverage

    Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on the Wings, Ilkay Gundogan Back in Midfield - Predicted XI - Man City vs Everton (Premier League)

    16 hours ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "Best Manager Ever!", "Goat Mentality" - Several Man City Fans Shower Praise on Pep Guardiola Following 'Genius' Comments

    17 hours ago
    imago1002828373h
    News

    Sergio Aguero Set to Retire from Football Due to Recent Heart Complications

    18 hours ago
    Pep vs Brighton
    News

    "It is A Dream!" - Pep Guardiola Expresses Delight At 'No More' International Football Ahead of Everton Tie

    19 hours ago
    imago1007849311h
    News

    Official: RB Leipzig vs Man City to be Held Behind Closed Doors

    20 hours ago
    imago1007521254h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Everton (Premier League)

    22 hours ago