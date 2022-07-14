Report: Manchester City Are 'Strongly Considering' Making A Bid For Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is one name understood to be on Manchester City's list of potential Nathan Ake replacements, and it appears their interest may have now ramped up a notch.

Aged just 20, Gvardiol is one of the most highly rated youngsters in Europe. Leipzig splashed out £16million on the then 18-year-old in 2020, and the defender impressed heavily in his first season in the Bundesliga last campaign.

The centre back is clearly on an upward trajectory. It became apparent in his loan back to Dinamo Zagreb that he was already a level above the Croatian league, and the way he adapted to life in the Bundesliga was remarkable given his age.

Gvardiol's performances last season have attracted the interest of a number of clubs, with one of those sides in question being Manchester City. City are understood to have a list of centre back targets they are eyeing, which includes Pau Torres and Jules Kounde, as well as Gvardiol.

However, Gvardiol's name could top that list. Speaking to Givemesport, Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has said that while City are yet to place a bid for the Croatian international, they are "strongly considering it."

The reason City haven't bid for the Leipzig man as of yet may be due to the German clubs valuation of the player. Jacobs also said that Leipzig may want a 'as high as £75million' for Gvardiol, which is the only 'downside' to the deal.

With City reportedly selling Nathan Ake for around £45million and Olesksandr Zinchenko for a reported £30million, they would be able to raise the funds for the Croatian international. However, it remains to be seen whether they actually value the centre back this highly.

Spending such a large sum of money on a young player who is still somewhat unproven would be a gamble, but it wouldn't be a shock if Gvardiol adapted to the Premier League with ease.

The Croatian is clearly on an upward trajectory, and has already adapted to one of Europe's 'top five' leagues with ease. Given how comfortable he has looked in his new surroundings in Germany, you'd back the 20-year-old to take to life in England just as easily.

