Man City Suffer Blow As Major Transfer Target 'Contacted' By La Liga Giant - 'Initial Enquiries' Made

Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland appears to have taken a major blow, with Real Madrid making 'initial enquires' about the player, according to the latest information from Spain.

City’s desire to recruit a prolific striker has been well-documented in recent months, pursuing moves for both Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo - although the club ultimately failed in both instances.

The absence of a prolific number nine in Pep Guardiola’s squad is seen by many supporters as a worrying concern, and the manager himself is also keen to recruit a formidable forward to spearhead the Sky Blues’ attack.

One man who has frequently been linked with a move to the Premier League champions is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - with both his ties to the Etihad club and his goalscoring form seen as attractive traits.

However, in what appears to be a major blow for the club’s chances of signing the Norwegian international, there is now fierce competition from one of the biggest clubs in the world.

As per a relayed report by Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester City target Erling Haaland is also a key target for the 13-time European Champions, Real Madrid.

According to the report, La Liga side Real Madrid have already made 'initial enquiries and contacts' with Haaland’s representatives regarding a potential move to the Bernabéu next summer.

The Norwegian is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 summer transfer window, when a €75 million release clause will come into effect.

With Erling Haaland scoring a total of 63 goals in just 64 matches for Borussia Dortmund, he will likely be pursued by many of Europe’s top clubs - including the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG.

With City likely to be in the market for a prolific striker once again next summer, it's plausible that the Blues will pursue a move for Haaland.

However, Real Madrid's strong interest in the striker is surely a major blow to the club's chances of acquiring the 21-year-old.

Whilst Real Madrid are understandably interested in signing Erling Haaland to reinvigorate their side next summer, Manchester City will be looking to persuade the youngster to join them instead.

Haaland followed Manchester City as a youngster, owing to his father - Alf-Inge - performing for the club in the early 2000s, and the pair often followed the club to matches prior to the Dortmund striker rising to fame at Red Bull Salzburg.

