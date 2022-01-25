Manchester City Suffer Blow in Striker Pursuit as Target Set for €67 Million Juventus Switch

Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic looks set for a switch to Juventus as Manchester City's wait for a number nine continues, according to a new report, which has claimed that the Serbian is nearing a move to Turin.

Amid Manchester City’s ongoing search for a new striker following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer, Dusan Vlahovic has been heavily speculated with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium after refusing to extend his existing deal at the Artemio Franchi Stadium past 2023.

Apart from being a lethal goalscorer, the Serbia international is a physical presence and fits exactly the kind of profile that the diminutive Manchester City side seem to lack at the moment despite the goals flowing from the midfield ranks.

Ferran Torres’ long-term injury and eventual exit to Barcelona added to the Premier League leaders' striking problems, with Pep Guardiola's side still competing on three fronts as they look to retain the league title and break their duck in the Champions League once and for all.

However, heartbreak may be on the cards for the Sky Blues as the Fiorentina frontman may well end up staying in Italy, with a late twist in the tale ahead of the transfer deadline on January 31st.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports, whose information has been translated and relayed by Forza Juventus, Juventus are understood to have reached an agreement with Fiorentina to sign Vlahovic for a fee in the region of €67 million plus bonuses.

The above report has been backed by Sport Italia, who have reiterated that Juventus are close to securing the arrival of Vlahovic, following which the forward removed his current side Fiorentina from his Instagram bio on Monday evening, which hints at an imminent move to Turin.

It has since been revealed that with the 21-year-old said to undergo his medical ahead of the upcoming weekend, a contract till 2026 looks to be set in place for Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium.

As offers from Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham are said to not even have been considered, there is no knowing as of yet whether Manchester City were even queued up to sign one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

This certainly isn’t good news for Pep Guardiola’s side, as Vlahovic’s imminent switch to the Italian giants means the loss of one of their primary reported striker targets in recent months.

Considering the market does not have a host of elite number nines at the minute, Vlahovic, who has registered 20 goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, could have made for a brilliant addition at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

While the frustration amongst the Manchester City faithful would be understandable, it is crucial to trust the judgement of the club officials that tend to operate shrewdly in the market.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra