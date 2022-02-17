Man City Suffer Erling Haaland Blow as Competitors 'Accelerate' Talks - Club 'Confident' of Signing Player

Officials at the Etihad Stadium may now have their work cut out in the pursuit of Erling Haaland, as a new report from Spain suggests that Real Madrid are now 'confident' of signing the striker this summer.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero and the failure to sign Harry Kane last summer as a potential successor, Manchester City have since been constantly linked with the signature of Borussia Dortmund's in-demand goalscorer Erling Haaland.

A recent report by the Athletic claimed that Pep Guardiola ‘admires’ the Norwegian talisman, adding to the speculation about a summer move to the Etihad Stadium being on the cards.

However, the fierce competition for the most sought-after commodity in world football has meant wrapping up a deal for the 21-year is easier said than done, even before you consider the negotiations with notorious agent, Mino Raiola.

As per a new report by Spanish outlet SPORT, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Real Madrid have now ‘accelerated’ talks to sign Erling Haaland, and are ‘confident’ about his potential arrival.

It has been claimed that the La Liga giants believe a move for the Norwegian international is all but done, as he is known to have a preference towards a move to Spain - a line that has been put forward in various quarters.

Additionally, it is stated that due to the fact that clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona have tried to push to finalise a deal, the Spanish heavyweights have stepped in to convince the player to make a summer switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

From a City perspective, it is worth noting that it has been suggested that the signing of Julian Alvarez will not have an impact on the club’s chase of Erling Haaland.

While Real Madrid will undeniably pose a major threat to the signature of the striker, it would be premature to rule out City’s chances of signing the Dortmund superstar - especially due to their desperate need to bring in a traditional number nine.

