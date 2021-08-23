Man City Suffer Major Blow in Harry Kane Pursuit Following Fresh Update on Tottenham Chief's Stance

Manchester City remain determined to land Harry Kane before the ongoing transfer window closes, however a new report has damaged the hopes of fans.

City are known to be long-term admirers of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and accordingly, the Premier League champions are determined to sign the England captain before the ongoing transfer window closes.

The reigning champions have worryingly seen their goal-scoring proficiency experience a marked downturn across the previous twelve months, and it is understood that Pep Guardiola views Kane as the man to help reverse this trend.

However, despite Harry Kane’s desire to leave Spurs this summer and to ply his trade for Guardiola’s Sky Blues, the North London club are reluctant to allow their star player to leave.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

As reported by Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, Manchester City remain determined to acquire the services of Harry Kane, however, the source notes that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is 'determined' not to be forced into selling Kane during the ongoing transfer window.

The Telegraph also notes that owing to Levy’s determination to keep Kane in North London, "sources believe" that Levy could “refuse a bid that gets close to £150 million” - therefore indicating that Daniel Levy is immensely reluctant to lose Tottenham’s talisman.

With Tottenham seemingly unwilling to allow one of the club’s greatest ever servants the opportunity to experience a new challenge, Manchester City may be forced to look elsewhere, and the source states that Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has been “considered” by the reigning champions as a potential alternative to Kane.

READ MORE: Man City duo nominated for top UEFA awards

READ MORE: Daniel Levy delivers verdict on Harry Kane's 'gentleman's agreement'

Furthermore, Matt Law of The Telegraph notes that as Harry Kane currently has three years remaining on his deal, he will be in a stronger position to push for a move next summer should he remain in North London.

However, there are “fears” that Manchester City will turn their attention elsewhere - namely Erling Haaland - and Kane who would then be 29 years-old, would miss out on his dream move due to Levy’s stubbornness.

Despite Harry Kane believing himself to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Daniel Levy allowing him to leave the club this summer, Levy appears to be unwilling to sanction Kane’s departure.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra