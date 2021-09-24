Man City Suffer Major Blow in Hopes of Signing Serie A Star - Player Set to be 'Rewarded' With New Deal

A highly-regarded defender linked with a move to Manchester City is set to be offered a new deal by his current employers to remain at the club, according to the latest information to emerge from Italy.

Manchester City have regularly been linked with recruiting a left-back in recent years and the position has often been seen by supporters of the club to be a weakness in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Throughout the reign of the Catalan coach, Guardiola has fielded all of Gael Clichy, Aleksander Kolarov, Benjamin Mendy, Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the role.

However, as neither of the aforementioned players can be classed as a genuine, top-class left-back, there has long-been a desire amongst the fanbase for the club to eventually recruit a top-quality left-back.

In recent weeks, the Sky Blues have been linked with a move to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, and as the 23-year old Frenchman is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, he seems to fit the bill.

However, recent reports indicate that Hernandez may be set to remain in Milan.

As per a report from Football Italia, who have translated and relayed a report by Il Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City target Theo Hernandez is set to be 'rewarded' with a new contract.

Hernandez’s current deal is reportedly set to expire in June 2024 and with both Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain both credited with an interest in the French international, it is understandable that AC Milan would want to tie down one of the star players for the foreseeable future.

In a total of 33 Serie A appearances last term, Theo Hernandez recorded seven goals and six assists, and such numbers coupled with the player's pace, work rate and defensive acumen means that the Frenchman could be the top-quality left-back desired by Manchester City supporters.

However, should City elect to pursue the player, they would likely face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and would also need to pay a substantial fee to acquire his services, suggesting that a move for Hernandez would be complicated to complete.

