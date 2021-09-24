Man City 'Take an Interest' in Ajax Star - Scouting Team Have 'Followed' Player the 'Most Closely'

Manchester City have been linked with acquiring a highly-rated Ajax winger, according to the latest reports from European media this week.

In the aftermath of Manchester City lifting the Premier League title for the third time in four years, Pep Guardiola interestingly stated that he intended to “shake” his squad - implying that he desired both incomings and outgoings.

Whilst Sergio Aguero was the only notable departure, several players have been linked with moves away including Raheem Sterling, and to a lesser extent, Riyad Mahrez - and should either leave, it is plausible that the club will look to recruit a replacement.

Perhaps owing to the likes of Sterling and Mahrez being linked with moves away from Manchester, fresh reports have linked the Premier League champions to one of the most highly-rated young wingers in European football.

This is according to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, who report that Manchester City have ‘taken an interest’ in acquiring Ajax star Antony Matheus dos Santos.

Likely owing to Ajax’s academy being regarded as one of the best in the world, the report notes that Ajax are the club that City’s scouting team ‘follow most closely’, and this had led the Blues to develop an interest in the Brazilian winger.

Antony - as he is commonly known, recorded an impressive 10 goals and eight assists last term and due to his excellent performances and goal contributions despite his young age, El Nacional state that the Premier League champions will ‘do everything possible’ to acquire Antony’s services.

Owing to the plethora of wingers currently at the club, Manchester City acquiring yet another winger is seemingly dependent on an existing winger leaving in the coming months.

However, City are understood to be prioritising a move for a striker next summer meaning that even if a winger left the club, the Blues could be content with their existing options in the position, and consequently, opt to not acquire a new winger.

