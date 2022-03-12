Skip to main content

Manchester City Take Note of Ongoing Contract Situation of Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes

In a sensational claim from Spanish media this week, Manchester City are claimed to have 'taken note' of the ongoing contract situation surrounding Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

A centre-piece behind Manchester City’s rousing success over the years, including the ongoing season, is their strength-in-depth in the middle of the park.

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant brace in the Manchester derby was a reminder of his incredible big-game credentials, while the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodri have been heralded as the stand-out players in their roles by fans and pundits alike this term.

With other masters in midfield such as Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho at their disposal, Manchester City certainly have no cause for immediate concern in arguably Pep Guardiola's most key area of the pitch.

However, a significant surprise has emerged regarding speculation linking Manchester City with interest to their arch rivals’ outright best midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010108101h

As per a new report by Spanish outlet Fichjaes, Manchester City have ‘taken note’ of Bruno Fernandes’ ongoing contract situation at Manchester United, as the Portugal international is continuing to stall on renewing his current deal, that runs until 2025.

imago1010428917h

The Premier League champions are queued up alongside Spain’s two biggest clubs in Real Madrid and Barcelona, to potentially sign the Portuguese international next summer should no progress be made in negotiations over a new deal.

imago1010168284h

With Manchester United continuing to fall by the wayside in their pursuit of Champions League football for next season, the report also claims that this may well be a major factor behind the midfielder’s uncertainty around committing his future to the club he only joined in 2020.

Add to that the fact that Manchester United are in need of a systematic project to return to the top, which is set to be a process that demands patience - which is stated as another reason behind why Bruno Fernandes may seek to assess his options.

While there is no denying that Bruno Fernandes has set the Premier League alight since his arrival, and the obvious hesitancy from the part of the Old Trafford club to sell to a city rival, any transfer exchange involving the two Manchester clubs is nothing short of impossible.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1008446291h
News

"We are Going to Fight Once Again!” - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Defiant Manchester City Champions League Message

By Harry Siddall30 minutes ago
imago1010470364h
Match Coverage

Jack Grealish Starts and Oleksandr Zinchenko Replaces Joao Cancelo - Predicted Team: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Haaland Pre-Match Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Believe Kylian Mbappe Decision Will Boost Chances of Erling Haaland Signing - Insight Provided Into Club's Stance on Borussia Dortmund Forward's Real Madrid Dream

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Confident of Securing £100M Move for Erling Haaland - Details About Meeting With Club Officials in February Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1007771307h
News

Manchester City Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne Highlights In-Game Statistic He Does Not Care About

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1010474223h
Transfer Rumours

Fernandinho Attracting Interest From Quartet of Brazilian Clubs Ahead of Manchester City Contract Renewal Talks

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1010377002h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Identify Chelsea's Reece James as Kyle Walker Replacement

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
Haaland New 2
News

Manchester City Have Deal in Place for £100 MILLION Erling Haaland Signing

By Harry Winters and Freddie Pye14 hours ago