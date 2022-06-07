Manchester City Talking to Jorge Mendes Regarding Portuguese "Diamond"

If it wasn't enough for Pep Guardiola to be bringing in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez when the transfer window officially opens, then this could be a stark warning for the rest of the teams in the Premier League and Europe.

At the end of May, it was reported by Santi Aouna that the Citizens had started talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over bringing in Rafael Leao.

The San Siro club have offered an extension to secure the 22-year-olds services, even with 2 years left on his initial contract signed back in 2019 but hasn't put pen to paper just yet.

Technical Director Paolo Maldini has labelled the Portuguese winger a "diamond" and will have no interest in selling with the Rossoneri winning their first league title in 11 years.

If he was to make the move to the Etihad, a former coach likened his talent to Brazilian legend, Ronaldo. Tiago Fernandes spent years with Leao as Sporting youth coach.

“I’d say that he reminds me of ‘Fenomeno’ Ronaldo for his pace, technique and the quality of his finishing."

“Perhaps he still has to improve in the air, but I want to tell the Rossoneri fans that Leao is a champion who can decide a game by himself."

After an impressive 11 goals and eight assists in 34 league appearances for the Serie A champions, it will be interesting to see how this one develops over the next few weeks.