Manchester City join Chelsea in keeping tabs on Ajax and Argentina star

Manchester City have joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in displaying interest in the Ajax and Argentina international Nicolás Tagliafico, reports journalist Lucas Scagliola.

The left-back position has plagued City for years, and this season has been no different. First-choice Benjamin Mendy has been responsible for several mistakes this year, and his inconsistency and injury problems appear to have prompted an interest in Tagliafico.

Tagliafico (27), has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe since arriving at Ajax from Argentine side Independiente in 2018. With 25 caps to his name, the defender has also consolidated his status as a first-team regular for the Argentina national side.

The player's contract only has two years left to run, and with Tagliafico approaching the peak years of his career, Ajax may be tempted to cash-in on the full-back while his value is at its highest.

A bidding war between City and Chelsea could follow, if Scagliola's report is correct. A transfer fee in the region of £30-45m would probably be needed to secure the Argentine's signature.

