City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City join Chelsea in keeping tabs on Ajax and Argentina star

markgough96

Manchester City have joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in displaying interest in the Ajax and Argentina international Nicolás Tagliafico, reports journalist Lucas Scagliola.

The left-back position has plagued City for years, and this season has been no different. First-choice Benjamin Mendy has been responsible for several mistakes this year, and his inconsistency and injury problems appear to have prompted an interest in Tagliafico.

Tagliafico (27), has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe since arriving at Ajax from Argentine side Independiente in 2018. With 25 caps to his name, the defender has also consolidated his status as a first-team regular for the Argentina national side.

ajax-v-aek-athens-uefa-champions-league-group-e

The player's contract only has two years left to run, and with Tagliafico approaching the peak years of his career, Ajax may be tempted to cash-in on the full-back while his value is at its highest. 

A bidding war between City and Chelsea could follow, if Scagliola's report is correct. A transfer fee in the region of £30-45m would probably be needed to secure the Argentine's signature. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Man City and Real Madrid to the signature of Inter star

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

WillBeaman19

Man City keeping tabs on Sevilla youngster - club 'willing to pay' release clause

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Sevilla youngster Pablo Perez, with the club 'willing to pay' the 19-year-olds release clause.

Alex Farrell

Mauricio Pochettino attends Man City fixture amid links with a move to the Etihad Stadium

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino made a surprise visit to the Emirates Stadium to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City U23s last month.

richarddugdale

Man City identify potential candidates to replace Pep Guardiola - former player 'under consideration'

Manchester City have identified a former player as a potential candidate to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

harryasiddall

Man City suspect top 6 rival behind plot to have UEFA ban upheld

Manchester City officials feel Arsenal are the perpetrators behind the bid for City's Champions League ban to be upheld next season.

Alex Farrell

Man City reveal stance on completing or ending the football season

Manchester City are said to be committed to finishing the current football season, but want assurances about the health conditions surrounding COVID-19.

harryasiddall

Manchester City open Etihad Stadium to NHS during COVID-19 crisis

Manchester City are set to open the Etihad Stadium to the NHS as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

Alex Farrell

Juventus consider swap deal to capture Man City star - PSG and Man United also interested

Italian giants Juventus are considering offering Douglas Costa as part of a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Man City centre-back set for summer departure - Juventus star wanted as his replacement

Man City centre-back John Stones is 'losing his battle' to stay at the club, with Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci said to be Pep Guardiola's preferred replacement.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola identifies 'three problem areas' of the Man City squad

Pep Guardiola has identified the three problem areas of the Manchester City squad that he has to address before the start of next season.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett