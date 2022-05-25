Manchester City Target Expresses Desire for Premier League Stay Amid Pep Guardiola Interest

Brighton defender Marc Cucurella has spoken about his future at the Amex Stadium amid interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a left-back as well as at least one dynamic, box-to-box midfielder after securing the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to fill the void left in attack by Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

Pep Guardiola's men retained the Premier League title for the second time since 2017 with an enthralling comeback victory against Aston Villa on Sunday - where three goals in five minutes sealed a fourth league crown for the Catalan at the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have impressed at left-back, neither is a natural left-back and City are therefore keen to put an end to their frustrations in the position by signing an out-and-out full-back to dominate the left side of defence.

Brighton star Marc Cucurella has been linked with a potential switch to Manchester in recent weeks, with City understood to be closely monitoring the Spaniard ahead of the transfer window.

IMAGO / Cover-Images It has been reported the Seagulls hope to hold on to the 23-year-old for atleast one more season after landing Cucurella for £15.4 million on a five-year deal last year, though City reportedly believe the former Getafe man could be available for £30 million this summer. In an official club interview with MyAlbionTV last week, the full-back was quizzed about his immediate future and his stance on reported interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of the upcoming season. IMAGO / News Images "I think this is good because when people speak about you it is good because you have done good work and you have had a good season," Cucurella said, as quoted by Sussex Live. "But I am focused on enjoying the summer, relaxing and now I am very happy here (at Brighton). "It is my first season, I have a lot of things to learn, I'm young and with this gaffer (Graham Potter) and teammates, it is good to learn and better for me to raise my level. IMAGO / PA Images "The first one (aim) is to enjoy football, have no injuries, and play a lot of games but in the future I think I (will) stay in the Premier League because the football is fantastic. "The fans, all the games, every weekend are so loud, the atmosphere is fantastic and I think it is one of the best leagues in the world. Staying in the best league is better for me."

Cucurella has amassed 38 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season and recently netted in his side's 4-0 win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The Spaniard has impressed with his performances in the English top-flight and could fit in very well alongside the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker in defence for Manchester City.

Moreover, the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola and challenging for major trophies could tempt Cucurella into swapping the south coast for the north-west ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

