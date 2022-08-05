Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Starts Season Opener For Lyon

Manchester City have been linked with a host of players during the transfer window with the latest rumour that is not going away being Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

He has been touted as the potential Bernardo Silva replacement due to the fact that Barcelona are readying a bid for the Portuguese international so if he were to leave City would need another attacking midfielder amongst their ranks.

Lucas Paqueta has been at Lyon since 2020 IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lyon kicked off the Ligue 1 season welcoming newly promoted AC Ajaccio with Paqueta starting on the right of a midfield three.

Tete scored the opening goal on the 12th minute whilst Alexandre Lacazette, who had re-joined the club on a free deal from Arsenal, scored a penalty in the 22nd minute to double the lead for the hosts.

It was all plain sailing for Paqueta's side until goalkeeper Anthony Lopes got sent off and Ajaccio pulled one goal back through Thomas Mangani.

However Romain Hamouma then got send off for the away side which meant they struggled to get an equaliser without the man advantage.

Paqueta came off in the 75th minute after having 67 touches making 47 accurate passes with one of them being a key pass.

He also won all of his aerial duels whilst winning four out of his six ground duels.

Paqueta winning one of his aerial duels IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 24-year-old would certainly be a different option due to his size compared to Silva and the fact that he can comfortably play in the false nine as well as attacking midfield.

If Silva does leave it would be an interesting option for Pep Guardiola to explore.

