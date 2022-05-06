Skip to main content

Manchester City Target Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on FREE Transfer

Manchester City are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer, according to an emerging report.

Pep Guardiola's side are set for a huge reshuffle in the summer, with multiple outgoings and incomings expected at the Etihad Stadium. 

One particular area of interest in central midfield, with club captain Fernandinho announcing in a press conference recently that he is set to depart after nearly 10 years of incredible service.

Also, the futures of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in sky blue are both unclear, as the latter is yet to sign an extension to his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. 

It means Guardiola is likely to turn to the transfer market to acquire some competition in that area of the field, and an exclusive report from Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel in the Daily Mail has revealed they may be interested in a shock target.

That target is Manchester United's wantaway midfielder, Paul Pogba. 

The French World Cup winner made a then-record £89 million switch back to the Red Devils in 2016, but has really failed to make his mark on such a struggling side.

After nearly six years, Pogba is almost certainly leaving Old Trafford this summer and City would be able to sign him on a free transfer. 

The Mail adds that Guardiola - after the news of Fernandinho's exit - wants to add a new versatile midfielder to his ranks next season, capable of playing defensive and offensive midfield. 

Pogba is among a list of potential candidates for the role, but convincing him to switch allegiances across town is seen as their biggest hurdle. 

Due to current transfer rules, City cannot officially offer the 29-year-old a proposal until the season is complete, but they feel they do have the financial muscle to table a tempting contract offer. 

Early indications also suggest that Pogba would not dismiss the offer from City and assess all the options he has on the table - which includes French champions Paris Saint-Germain

