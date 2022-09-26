Report: Manchester City Target Rafael Leao Wants To Stay At AC Milan

It's hard to disagree with the view that Rafael Leao is currently one of the best wingers on the planet.

The Portugal international was sensational for AC Milan last season, scoring 11 goals and providing a further ten assists as his side would go on to win their first Serie A title in ten years.

And the 23-year-old has started this season in a similar manner, scoring three goals and registering three assists in six league games, while also netting an extra three goals in just two Champions League games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is understood that plenty of teams, including Manchester City, are monitoring the former Lille man, who is heading into the last two years of his current contract with the Milan side.

This, alongside his clear talent, means that the race for the prolific winger is likely to heat up over the coming months if no progress is made on a new deal.

This would mean that his current employers could be forced into selling the Portugal star for a cut-price fee next summer, to avoid losing him for free a year down the line.

Understandably, this is an outcome that Milan want to avoid and the club are believed to be doing everything in their power to convince the Portugal man to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Fans of the Rossoneri will be desperate for their star player to stay at the club, and, per a report from Record (relayed by MilanNews), they may have just received a huge boost in their chances of keeping Leao at the club.

The report states that the two parties continue to negotiate on a new contract and that the forward intends to stay with his current employers, which certainly won't harm Milan's chances of reaching an agreement with the player's camp on a new deal.

However, how much progress has been made between the two remains to be seen, as there is no mention of how close Milan are to tabling an offer that Leao would deem acceptable.

Many will argue that the signing of a new winger is hardly a priority for City when they have Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer and Julian Alvarez who are all capable of occupying wide roles.

But it is important to remember that The Cityzens lost a hugely important figure in Raheem Sterling this summer and failed to sign a like-for-like replacement for the England international.

So it is understandable if the club are monitoring wide targets in an effort to finally secure a replacement Chelsea man in either the January or summer transfer windows next year.

