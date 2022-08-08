Skip to main content

Manchester City Target Rayan Ait-Nouri Scores Own-Goal On Opening Weekend

Manchester City have been linked with several alternative left-backs after losing out on Marc Cucurella as the Spanish international moved to Chelsea and one player they've been linked with is Rayan Ait-Nouri who started for Wolves against Leeds United.

Wolves kicked off their Premier League season with a visit to Elland Road after Jesse Marsch kept Leeds United up last season on the last day of the campaign.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ait-Nouri had a tough afternoon dealing with Brendan Aaronson 

The 21-year-old became a regular for Wolves at the back end of last season so there was no surprise seeing him start in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

It looked like it would be a great start to the season for Ait-Nouri and Wolves as after just six minutes Daniel Podence scored the first goal of the contest.

Podence hit the ball into the ground before it found its way into the top corner after Hwang Hee-Chan headed the ball down to him.

Daniel Podence

Wolves will be relying on Podence for more goals with Raul Jimenez injured

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However Leeds United reacted well equalising on the 24th minute through Rodrigo.

Ait-Nouri was at fault twice in the build-up as he lost possession in his own penalty area which led to the home side getting the chance which Jose Sa should have done better for.

The winner for Leeds came in the second half and it came from an attempted last-ditch clearance from Ait-Nouri who had to intervene otherwise Aaronson would have had a tap-in.

City have been liked with him and Stuttgart's Borna Sosa so it will be interesting to see if that is Ait-Nouri's last contribution in a Wolves shirt.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityWolverhampton

Walker_2
News

Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Kyle Walker Following Manchester City's Win Against West Ham

By Jake Mahon14 minutes ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Is Really Keen To Join Barcelona This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett33 minutes ago
imago1013698165h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Give Bernardo Silva Green Light To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett51 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
Media

Manchester City Stars Take to Social Media To Celebrate Three Points and the Season Getting Underway

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland's Mentality Following His Hattrick Frustration

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Five Things We Have Learned From Manchester City's 2-0 Win Over West Ham

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
Marco Verratti
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marco Verratti To Manchester City Is 'Impossible' Despite Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City Ease To Opening Day Victory Against West Ham

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago