Manchester City Target Rayan Ait-Nouri Scores Own-Goal On Opening Weekend

Manchester City have been linked with several alternative left-backs after losing out on Marc Cucurella as the Spanish international moved to Chelsea and one player they've been linked with is Rayan Ait-Nouri who started for Wolves against Leeds United.

Wolves kicked off their Premier League season with a visit to Elland Road after Jesse Marsch kept Leeds United up last season on the last day of the campaign.

Ait-Nouri had a tough afternoon dealing with Brendan Aaronson IMAGO / News Images

The 21-year-old became a regular for Wolves at the back end of last season so there was no surprise seeing him start in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

It looked like it would be a great start to the season for Ait-Nouri and Wolves as after just six minutes Daniel Podence scored the first goal of the contest.

Podence hit the ball into the ground before it found its way into the top corner after Hwang Hee-Chan headed the ball down to him.

Wolves will be relying on Podence for more goals with Raul Jimenez injured IMAGO / PA Images

However Leeds United reacted well equalising on the 24th minute through Rodrigo.

Ait-Nouri was at fault twice in the build-up as he lost possession in his own penalty area which led to the home side getting the chance which Jose Sa should have done better for.

The winner for Leeds came in the second half and it came from an attempted last-ditch clearance from Ait-Nouri who had to intervene otherwise Aaronson would have had a tap-in.

City have been liked with him and Stuttgart's Borna Sosa so it will be interesting to see if that is Ait-Nouri's last contribution in a Wolves shirt.

Read More Manchester City Coverage