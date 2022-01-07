Skip to main content
Manchester City Target Recruitment in THREE Different Positions During Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

According to David Ornstein, in the summer, Manchester City are likely to sign a left-back and central midfielder, but the most significant outlay will most probably be directed towards a striker.

After Sergio Agüero's departure to FC Barcelona, Manchester City's main priority last summer was to bring a recognised number nine into the club.

The headlines were dominated by the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, with the Blues reportedly willing to pay upwards of £125 million to acquire the England captain's services.

However, mostly down to Daniel Levy's strong stance, a deal failed to materialise and Pep Guardiola was forced into, once again, deploying a false nine system.

With the success of Joao Cancelo at left-back, problems in that area have seemingly been forgotten about. However, with a switch back to the right for the Portuguese international likely, Oleksandr Zinchenko will need competition on the left.

In central midfield, Rodri has been one of Manchester City's standout performers this season and has really nailed down his starting spot - most recently scoring a late winner against Arsenal in the Premier League.

His competition is club captain Fernandinho, but with the Brazilian out of contract in the summer, an understudy to Rodri is likely to be on the agenda.

However, above all, the focus will be to sign a striker. With Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic heavily linked in recent weeks, it's likely the club have already identified their prime target.

