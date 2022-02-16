Manchester City Targeting Summer Moves for €80 Million Rated Bundesliga Duo

Officials at the Etihad Stadium appear to have taken a liking to one duo at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with reports in Germany claiming that Manchester City could look at a summer swoop.

It is widely acknowledged in various quarters that Manchester City will be in the market for an established striker this summer ahead of next season, to catapult the team to the next level.

While the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Joao Felix and Paulo Dybala have all been touted as possible options to replace Sergio Aguero next summer, links to players in other areas of the pitch have not stopped.

The latest information takes us to Germany, as one duo at Manchester City's Champions League group stage opponents RB Leipzig have been credited as being potential targets for the Premier League champions.

As per SportBild, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are eyeing moves for RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku and Joško Gvardiol in the summer window.

In regards to the potential finances of any possible move, it has further been claimed that Christopher Nkunku has been valued at €55 million, while a €25 million price tag has been set for Josko Gvardiol.

Nkunku wreaked havoc against Manchester City in the first Champions League group stage tie this season, scoring a sensational hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium - despite the German outfit falling 6-3 on the night.

With Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez’s respective contract situations remaining rather uncertain, it may be a smart coup from a City perspective to move in for one of the most sought-after attacking-minded players ahead of next season.

As for the Croatian defender, Josko Gvardiol is tactically malleable enough to be deployed as a left-back, but is a centre-back by trade.

While the 20-year old has been hugely impressive for Leipzig and the quoted price reads as reasonable, it would take the departure of a player such as Nathan Ake - who has been linked with moves away from the club, for City to bolster the position.

While both Christopher Nkunku and Joško Gvardiol are having superb individual campaigns, Manchester City will likely only go all in for the pair if their pursuit for their dream striker is fulfilled.

