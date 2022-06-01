Manchester City Tell First-Team Defensive Duo They Are Free to Leave THIS SUMMER

With just nine days to go until the opening of the summer transfer window, a new update has emerged concerning Manchester City's stance on two of their first-team defensive options.

While Manchester City may have once again seen success in the Premier League last season, winning their fourth title in the last five campaigns, the club are certainly not expected to stand still in the transfer market.

Etihad Stadium officials have already secured the double signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and are expected to refresh other areas of Pep Guardiola's squad in the coming weeks.

One such area is in the defensive department, and new information this week has highlighted the club's stance on two names that played an important role during different stages of the last season.

IMAGO / PA Images According to the information of Paul Hirst at The Times, Manchester City have told both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake that they are free to leave the club this summer, if they were to receive a 'reasonable' offer for either player. IMAGO / PA Images In the case of Oleksandr Zinchenko, it has been known for several days now that Mikel Arteta at Arsenal holds some level of interest in the Ukraine international, and is a fan of the player's ability to operate at both left-back and in central midfield. IMAGO / Sportimage

As for Nathan Ake, The Times reports that while the Netherlands international is a popular member of the Manchester City first-team, manager Pep Guardiola recognises that the centre-back may want to leave in search of more secure opportunities with regards to game time.

Should Oleksandr Zinchenko leave Manchester City in the coming weeks, it is highly likely that the club will progress with their interest and admiration in Brighton left-back, Marc Cucurella - who is understood to be valued at in excess of £35 million by the south coast club.

A replacement for Nathan Ake may be more unlikely, although Manchester City are known to have a long-list of players that they are keeping tabs on in all positions, so a move later on in the window - after priority positions are fulfilled - should not be ruled out.

