Man City To Battle Manchester United For Teenage Viral Sensation - 'Reaction' From Four European Clubs

Manchester City are to battle Manchester United for the signature of a viral teenage star, according to the latest reports.

City boast a high-quality footballing academy, with £200 million spent on rejuvenating the area of East Manchester directly next to the Etihad Stadium and putting into place what is formally known as the City Football Academy.

The CFA has started to produce generations upon generations of talent that, should they fail to make it in the Manchester City first-team set-up, they will have successful professional careers elsewhere.

The most famous example is Phil Foden, but in a recent Carabao Cup game with Wycombe Wanderers, supporters saw six academy graduates start the game and two further come off the bench.

As per a report from Sport Witness earlier this week, 15-year-old Mizak Asante is the next young talent on their radar.

The youngster went viral earlier this month with a clip where the teenager showcased his clear blossoming talent.

Speaking to Voetbal News, his agent and manager has said that conversations have been had with some top clubs from across Europe - including the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

“We already showed footage of Mizak and some other boys at several clubs abroad, and we got a reaction from Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and KRC Genk,” the agent told reporters.

Battling with local rivals Manchester United for youth talent is nothing new to Manchester City, with the duo known to be constantly competing for the best local talent, and this would just be the latest spin of that carousel.

Sport Witness point out that although there are no concrete moves by either clubs as of yet, the fact they will be making calls is a positive sign.

